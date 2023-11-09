Parker is available for online and in-person teaching. If you are interested in setting up a time to meet with him, he can be contacted at wdp.ramsay@gmail.com.
He is also available for masterclass teaching for students of all ages. Please refer to his schedule to find out when he’ll be in your area this season. Masterclasses for the 23-24 season are listed below:
September 27, 2023 | Florida State University
Tallahassee, FL
October 11, 2023 | University of North Carolina School of the Arts,
Winston-Salem, NC
October 27, 2023 | The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama
Cardiff, UK
October 30, 2023 | The Royal Northern College of Music
Manchester, UK
November 1, 2023 | The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Birmingham, UK
January 8-10, 2024 | The Norwegian Academy of Music
Oslo, Norway
February 20, 2024 | The University of North Texas
Denton, TX
March 21, 2024 | Indiana University
Bloomington, IN