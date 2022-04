This is slightly old news, but it looks like I’ll be in residence at IRCAM off and on from 2022 into 2023 with composer Josh Levine! We’ll be working on a new concert work for harp and live electronics which is going to be pretty wild.

I’m grateful that Helen Leitner at Camac took some time to talk to me and Josh about it. Have a look:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook